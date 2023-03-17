Denzel Washington in Talks to Join Gladiator Sequel, Barry Keoghan Rumored As Well

Getty / Everett

Ridley Scott is helming the sequel to his Oscar winning historical epic

Denzel Washington is in final talks to join Ridley Scott's highly anticipated sequel to "Gladiator," per Deadline.

The exact nature of Denzel's role is being kept under wraps, for now. It's been over 15 years since the duo worked together on 2007 film "American Gangster."

Also reportedly in negotiations to join the film is Oscar-nominated actor Barry Keoghan, according to THR.

The first film wowed audiences back in 2000 going on to win Best Picture at the Oscars while star Russell Crowe took the gong for Best Actor.

The two stars of the original -- Crowe's heroic Maximus and Joaquin Phoenix's patricidal Roman emperor Commodus -- both saw their demise by the end of the film.

The sequel will star Paul Mescal, who will play Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and the nephew of Commodus -- with Maximus' heroism and sacrifice having made an impact on him as a child.