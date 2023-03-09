Barry Keoghan Slams British Airways For Losing His Luggage Ahead of Oscars

Getty

The Irish actor -- who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "The Banshees of Inisherin" -- wrote that he had "tons of sentimental stuff [he] wanted to wear and bring with" him to the 2023 Academy Awards this Sunday.

Barry Keoghan has a serious bone to pick with British Airways.

On Wednesday, the Irish actor called out the airline on Twitter, expressing his frustration after British Airways apparently lost his suitcase ahead of the 2023 Oscars ceremony on Sunday, in which he's nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

Keoghan said he landed in Los Angeles for the Academy Awards sans his luggage, which he said included "tons of sentimental stuff" he "wanted to wear and bring" with him for his special night.

"Lost my suitcase with @British-Airways and they can't seem to be any way helpful in one bit," the 30-year-old wrote in a since-removed tweet, per Daily Mail. "Here in LA for Oscars and had tons of sentimental stuff I wanted to wear and bring with me."

"Such bad customer service," he added. "Sent me to LAX to tell me they can't help me. Tut tut."

Per Daily Mail, British Airways later replied to Keoghan, apologizing to the star on Twitter.

"We're sorry to hear what happened," the airline wrote. "Please send us your WorldTracer bag reference number via DM along with as much information as possible so we can take a closer look. We may need to ask you a few more questions for data protection."

It's unclear whether or not Keoghan has retrieved his luggage.

At the 95th Annual Academy Awards -- which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel -- Keoghan is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin." The nod marks the first time he's been recognized by the Academy.

For his role as Dominic Kearney in the Martin McDonagh flick, Keoghan won the 2023 BAFTA award for Best Supporting Actor. He also received nominations at the Golden Globes, Screen Actor Guild Awards and Critics Choice Awards.