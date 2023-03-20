Ariana Madix Tells Tom Sandoval She Wants Him 'To Die' In First Vanderpump Rules Footage Post-Scandal

Bravo

"You don't deserve one f---ing tear of mine," says Madix to her ex.

Bravo just dropped a mid-season tease for the weeks to come on "Vanderpump Rules" -- giving fans their first glimpse at footage filmed after Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss went public.

While the trailer starts with more of the Tom Schwartz-Raquel flirtation, the trailer shifts focus to Sandoval and Ariana Madix. He's seen talking about only "having sex four times a year," as she seemingly shuts down suggestion of an open relationship by saying, "I cannot have sex with somebody who feels like a stranger."

We then see Scheana Shay saying, "This is a full blown love affair" -- presumably referring to Scandoval -- before Sandoval seemingly tells Ariana, "I wish we both would have tried harder."

"You don't deserve one f---ing tear of mine," Madix then exclaims, before she's later seen screaming at someone. Tom, meanwhile, says, "You don't know what's going on between us," before Raquel adds, "I don't f---ing regret our relationship."

Following shots of more tears and shouting, Sandoval asks Ariana if she wants anything. Her cold response: "For you to die."

Earlier this month, TMZ broke the news that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix split after nine years together amid the latter's discovery that the former had been cheating on her with costar Raquel Leviss.

Sources also told the outlet that Ariana called things off with Tom after she found text messages -- and a video -- on his phone that were said to be "sexual in nature." The insiders added that Madix told friends she discovered Leviss and Sandoval's alleged affair had been going on for months.

Sandoval later addressed the scandal on Instagram, apologizing to Ariana.

"I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love," he wrote. "No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

"I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that," he said, adding that he regretted how he "dishonored" Madix. "I owed Ariana better," he concluded, saying he was "beyond sad that it ended the way it did."

Leviss also apologized to Madix, saying "I deeply regret hurting Ariana" -- while Madix spoke out about the "outpouring of love and support" she's received since the scandal.

"to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone," she wrote. "i am so fucking lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run."