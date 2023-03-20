Taylor Frankie Paul Returns to TikTok with Boyfriend After Domestic Violence Arrest

Instagram

The Mormon mom was arrested in February after an incident in which Paul allegedly injured boyfriend Dakota Mortensen and her own daughter.

Taylor Frankie Paul and boyfriend Dakota Mortensen are trying to move forward -- together -- about one month after she was charged with domestic violence.

Paul, who boasts more than 4 million followers on TikTok and is part of the #MomTok community, was arrested on February 17 in Herriman, Utah after police responded to a domestic violence report. She was charged with two felony counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, one felony count of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count of child abuse and criminal mischief (via CBS News).

Per a probable cause statement, Paul began hitting boyfriend Dakota Mortensen when he tried to leave during an argument. Video from the incident allegedly shows the influencer throwing barstools at Mortensen, hitting him with one which also hit her daughter. According to Page Six, the police report said the girl sustained a bump on her head -- with authorities calling it a "goose egg" -- while the chairs reportedly left holes in the walls.

She has not publicly acknowledged the arrest.

While Dakota has been posting occasionally on TikTok since Taylor's arrest, her page stayed dormant for the past month. Over the weekend, however, she started to post again -- sharing new videos with Mortensen putting on a united front.

"It's been a minute, missed you guys," she captioned a video posted to her page on Saturday. In the clip, the pair are seen waking up together in bed, before brushing their teeth, heading to the gym for a workout and shopping at Trader Joe's. After sharing a kiss, Paul says into camera, "That pretty much wraps up our morning. We're gonna go get lunch, we're gonna look at houses, thank you guys for watching."

The video makes no mention of why it's "been a minute" since she last posted -- which was on the day police responded to her home -- though the comments were filled with mentions of her arrest.

On Sunday, the pair posted another video of the two dancing, while answering a question from a fan wondering whether she was "always a Mormon" or recently converted.

The duo said they were "born and raised LDS." In the caption, she added, "don't let people make you feel like you can't go to church if you’re not perfect, church is for the imperfect."

Mortensen also commented, "Hahaha I literally cannot dance 🤦‍♂️," as fans once again wondered if they were ever going to address the domestic violence arrest as a duo. So far, they haven't.

The two further ignored the chatter on Instagram as well, where Paul made things Instagram official by sharing the first photo of them together on that platform ... despite being together for months on TikTok.

"Hey guys meet my boyfriend I've been dating for 6 months, his name is Dakota," she captioned the PDA pics.

He shared them to his page as well, adding, "Literally have never had more fun with a girl in my life than I have with Taylor ♥️ I know that our paths were meant to cross and I hope I get to be apart of her life for a whole lot longer 😎"

Last month, the same day she was officially charged by police, Mortensen took to his TikTok page -- which boasts around 330K followers himself -- to clear up some apparent backlash and/or speculation that came his way in the wake of Paul's arrest.

Mortensen said the whole situation "just sucks," before going on to offer up some praise to Paul as a mother. Taylor is mom to daughter Indy, 5, and son Ocean, 2, who she shares with her ex husband Tate Paul and who were both reportedly home at the time of the altercation.

"If there's one thing I know and I will proudly say that, she’s an incredible mom and she loves her kids so much," he said. "Obviously, you guys all can assume the worst of everything, because that's all you guys do. But I've seen it and I just know."

"I will be there for her. But I'm a recovering addict, rock bottom is where I've been many times in my life and I wish that I had people that I loved at those times that left and walked away from me," he continued. "I'm not going to do that to her. I will be there for her and help her any way I can."

Mortensen reiterated that "this whole thing sucks," before referring to "everybody just twisting the stories and making up assumptions." After thanking his supporters, he then concluded, "For everybody that sucks ass, I don't really care, you guys will just continue to fill my feed and comments full of stupid s---."