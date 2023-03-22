Jar Jar Binks Actor Ahmed Best Returns to Star Wars Universe as Mandalorian Jedi

Getty / Everett

Fans went wild seeing the actor return to the galaxy far far away...and this time to save the day

Star Wars fans were in for a surprise when they tuned into Wednesday's episode of "The Mandalorian."

The new episode, titled "The Foundling," featured an unexpected cameo from Ahmed Best who returned to the "Star Wars" universe as a Jedi named Kelleran Beq. The 49-year-old actor controversially played Jar Jar Binks in the franchise's prequel trilogy.

Best was featured in a brief flashback to Order 66, when clone troopers double crossed and mass murdered the Jedi. When Grogu found himself surrounded by a group of enemy clone troopers, Kelleran came to his rescue and the pair escaped on a ship. The episode concluded with the possibility of Best’s return as Kelleran and Grogu fly off to an undisclosed location.

The "Star Wars" vet has taken on the role of the Jedi before. Best first played Kelleran in the webseries "Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge," which was Disney+'s 2020 Star Wars-themed game show where children completed obstacle courses and answered quiz questions to earn the title of a Jedi Knight.

Best broke onto the scene playing Jar Jar in 1999's The Phantom Menace, a role that was created by George Lucas as comic relief but ultimately rubbed both fans and critics the wrong way.

So reviled was the character Best once even considered suicide, he revealed a few years ago.

Jar Jar was the first ever fully computer generated character created for a film; Best previously expressed frustration that Andy Serkis is universally given all the plaudits for motion capture performance, when it is a field he himself helped pioneer.

Despite the revulsion, Jar Jar played a pivotal role in Star Wars cannon, triggering the vote to grant Supreme Chancellor Palpatine emergency powers to tackle the Separatist droid army, which allowed him to dissolve the Senate, reveal his clone army and declare himself Emperor.

Here's what fans have to say about Best's return!

Absolutely LOVED seeing Ahmed Best back in Star Wars for those who don’t know he played Jar Jar Binks in the Prequels! #Themandalorian pic.twitter.com/CxxgUFSzHM — The Star Wars Den (@TheStarWarsDen) March 22, 2023 @TheStarWarsDen

I’m really happy that #Themandalorian did right by Ahmed Best. He had (has) to take so much hate for Jar Jar. They let him do some awesome shit in that episode and he knocks it out of the park. Hope we see more of him. pic.twitter.com/pNE4BBkZ4K — Michael Breen (@mjbreen213) March 22, 2023 @mjbreen213

// #TheMandalorian spoilers

ahmed best wanted to end his life because people sent threats and hate over his character in the star wars prequels. now he becomes a jedi and that jedi saves grogu. as someone who is 7 months clean, thank you for staying with us ahmed! pic.twitter.com/pFb80ehuqG — echo MANDOOOOO (@joelstarfighter) March 22, 2023 @joelstarfighter

Whoever decided to cast Ahmed Best as a jedi is a genius and i love him pic.twitter.com/3448GwqCgx — ᴇᴠᴀɢʀɪᴜs Hoe Scaring 𝖤𝖽𝗂𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 (@EvagriusEstOmni) March 22, 2023 @EvagriusEstOmni