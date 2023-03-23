Vanderpump Rules Reunion Seating Chart Revealed -- Who's Sitting Where?

Bravo

Sandoval will be sitting next to Raquel for at least part of the taping.

This is going to be explosive.

The cast of "Vanderpump Rules" began filming the upcoming reunion on Thursday, with Bravo revealing the official seating charts -- yes, charts, plural -- for the taping.

Let's get into the most important positions: The first chart shows Andy Cohen in the middle, with Ariana Madix directly beside him. On the opposite side is Lisa Vanderpump, followed by Tom Sandoval and then Raquel Leviss. Yep, Sandoval and Raquel will be sitting next to each other.

Next to Raquel is Tom Schwartz, while Ariana is joined by fellow Leviss-bashers Katie Maloney, James Kennedy and Lala Kent on the other side.

Raquel is totally MIA from the second seating chart, to make room for Scheana Shay -- who, legally, can't be within 100 yards of Leviss thanks to a restraining order. The dual charts confirm the fact that Raquel and Scheana will be filming separately.

According to TMZ, Andy also did solo interviews with the three core Scandoval players -- Leviss, Sandoval and Madix.

Cohen teased the reunion earlier today on Instagram, sharing a photo of him on the set with his question cards in hand (below). "Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this," he captioned the photo -- adding the hashtags #PumpRules and #ReunionDay.

It's unclear how many episodes are left in the season before we get to the reunion itself, but new hours drop Wednesday on Bravo.