Amber Rose, Julia Fox Compare Notes on Dating Kanye West During Podcast Together

Getty

When you get Amber Rose and Julia Fox in the same room, it's only a matter of time until Kanye West's name comes up.

Rose, who dated the rapper from 2008-2010, was a guest on Fox's Forbidden Fruits podcast this week, cohosted by Niki Takesh. About 17 minutes into the conversation, Julia -- who also dated Kanye for about six weeks in early 2022 -- finally addressed the elephant in the room.

"Sooo, I don't know if we want to talk about it or not," she said, getting a laugh out of her guest. "I figured this would come up," said Amber. "Whatever, we both did it, it's fine. Literally, I get so much s--- for it," added Fox, before Rose joked, "Welcome to my life."

Amber said that, even all these years later, West's shadow still follows her. That being said, she also made it clear she isn't one to "shy away from that, because it is a really big part of my story and how I became famous."

"I think the funny part is I didn't have anyone to look to and say, 'Okay this happened to her so it's going to happen to me,'" she continued. "I was the first, I was the girlfriend and then all of the sudden I was by myself walking around and paparazzi would follow me around, alone, and I would say 'I'm not famous, he's not with me. You don't have to follow me.'"

She explained that she was very "surprised" by the media attention, claiming she felt "thrown to the sharks" because not even West warned her about the spotlight.

As Fox opened up about what West was like when they dated, she said she had a theory that he's "always been the same, kind of," but has been getting "more extreme" in recent years.

"I feel like he has always just had really lofty dreams and always kind of pushing the envelope as much as he can, pushing the boundaries - like if you tell the man no, he is going to find a way to get yes," she said.

"I think he has always been this person, I can say he was very similar when we were together," Amber said in agreement, before addressing some of his controversial behavior. "Years of buildup will make a motherf---er look crazy after a while because you're just fed up. I definitely can't make any excuses for the things that he says because I don't agree with them."

Looking back at her time with West, Rose explained how an invitation to appear in one of his videos turned into a relationship. She said they just started hanging out and before anything even got romantic, he invited her to attend the Grammys as his date. Rose, who had flown into Los Angeles for the shoot expecting it to only last a day, had no clothes for such an event.

Explaining that he then took her on a massive shopping spree, Rose recalled having "tears in my eyes, I couldn't believe it. I was crying in the store. It was just shocking, because I had been so poor my whole life and to have that 'Cinderella' or 'Pretty Woman' [moment]."

She then claimed that when she went home for a funeral, West checked in on her and told her, "Just come back to LA, just come here and live with me." She was shocked as she, at the time, hadn't even kissed him, let alone had sex with him. Rose explained that she then returned to Los Angeles and was adamant they both get tested for STDs before doing the deed. "Then it was on and crackin'!" she joked.

"He is really charming when you really get him," said Fox, who added that West was "very receptive, very interested" and did have "some really amazing qualities." She said she too felt like it was a "fairy tale" when they started dating, but views it differently now.

"In hindsight, I'm like, okay that might have been like love bombing,'" she said, as Rose exclaimed, "Totally love bombing!" Julia then admitted she's "a sucker for a good love bombing," before adding, "If it seems too good to be true, it most likely is."

Both women agreed that West is an amazing artist who's very talented and creative -- though Rose added, "he's a lot to deal with on a personal level." She added that she does wish him well, though they do not keep in touch.

At one point during the conversation, Fox mentioned that West told her he ran into Amber at a restaurant while they were dating. "That was kind of hilarious," Rose said of their brief interaction, which was the first time she saw him since they broke up. "Never spoke to him in all those years," she said, "But then when he left he was like, 'I gotta go see my girl,' and he was talking about you. It was so weird."

Listen to the full conversation below.