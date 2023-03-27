Dave Stewart of Eurythmics Accompanies Daughter Kaya on American Idol Audition

ABC

"American Idol" judges were in for a "blast from the past" when '80s legend Dave Stewart decided to accompany his daughter Kaya during her audition for a spot on Season 21.

Before the hopeful singer-songwriter was able to introduce herself, judge Lionel Richie was left star struck when her father took his place by her side.

"Oh, wait. What?!" the 73-year-old "Hello" artist said, doing a double take. "Say the backup musician is who?"

Though judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan were also thrown for a loop, for Richie, Stewart’s appearance was more like a reunion.

"We were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame together, and it was an evening we will never forget," he reminisced. "And just to have you with your daughter, I think is so cool."

After introducing Stewart as "dad," Kaya opened up about her long history with music and how much it's been a part of her life since before she was even born.

"When I was born, my dad was on tour, and I was going to shows when I was still in my mom's tummy," she shared. "The musician's lifestyle is something that's just been part of my life. There was never a question of what I wanted to do with my life. [Music] was always going to be what I was going to do."

The 22-year-old revealed she would be performing "This Tattoo," an original song she co-wrote with her father while he accompanied her on guitar.

"I wouldn't want to do it any other way," Kaya gushed.

After she "slayed" her audition, the judges praised the "In Love With" singer for her performance.

"I'm going to tell you the truth, because the truth is what we are about," Richie commended the young singer. "So, first of all, from the songwriting part of it and the pressure of being here, I give you so much props. And the fact that your dad showed up, I give him props. I mean, there's a whole lot of props here. In the midst of all of this, you slayed it. I love the tone of your voice and you're an artist; you're really an artist."

Though Bryan said Kaya's life-long experience with the stage was evident in her audition, Perry warned the "American Idol" hopeful that the judges would "probably be a bit more nit-picky" and "push her to her limit — and probably past it" as she "knows the business."