Lea Michele Returns to Broadway After Son's 'Scary Health Issue'

Lea Michele shared that her son is recovering after being hospitalized. "He's headed in a good direction and we're really, really grateful."

Things are looking up for Lea Michele and her son Ever Leo Reich, who is on his way to recovery after a "scary health issue."

Over the weekend, Michele returned to her performances of "Funny Girl" on Broadway after missing a couple of shows after her son with husband Zandy Reich was taken to the hospital. Though she didn't elaborate on his illness, she shared a video in full costume in which she said his condition has improved.

"I'm saying a quick hello from my dressing room here. I'm back at 'Funny Girl' tonight. I'm really happy to be back," said the former "Glee" star. "It's been a really long week, and we're still not out of the woods completely with our son. But he's headed in a good direction and we're really, really grateful."

The show's cast showed their support for Michele with a bouquet of flowers, which she also posted to her Instagram story. The attached card read, "Dear Lea & Zandy, We Are Sending Love And Support Your Way. Much Love, Your Funny Girl Family."

"I just want to say thank you to everyone for just so much love and support this week. I really, really appreciated it," she added. "And for everyone who's here tonight, I'm really excited and we're going to make it a good one, so OK, love you all."

In her initial announcement last Wednesday, Michele said she and her husband were "at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for."

Lea joined the cast of "Funny Girl" on Broadway shortly after Beanie Feldstein left the role following lukewarm reviews. It was recently announced that Michele is extending her run until September.

"I was originally only supposed to stay until June," Michele said on Live With Kelly and Ryan" earlier this month. "But I’m having such an amazing time and we have the most amazing cast and it is just such a beautiful experience."