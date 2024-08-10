Disney's D23: All the Must-See Trailers, First Looks & Announcements

Disney

During Disney's Entertainment Showcase as part of its annual fan event in Anaheim, the Mouse House revealed a special look at what's to come from Walt Disney Studios, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Animation and more.

The Walt Disney Company brought out all the stops for its annual fan event, D23, proving once again why it's one of the biggest powerhouses in entertainment.

During Disney's Entertainment Showcase at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Friday night, which marked the first night of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the Mouse House revealed a special look at what's to come from its successful properties and subsidiaries, including Walt Disney Studios, Pixar, Marvel, Disney Animation, 20th Century Studios, Lucasfilm, and Disney Entertainment Television, sharing a series of trailers, first looks, and announcements.

From the first teaser for the live-action Snow White to the official title reveal of the Freaky Friday sequel, check out all of the must-see trailers and announcements from Disney's Entertainment Showcase at D23.

Walt Disney Studios

Snow White

Disney dropped the first teaser trailer for the live-action adaptation of Snow White. Rachel Zegler, who portrays the Disney princess, and Gal Gadot, who stars as the Evil Queen, appeared on stage to unveil the first look at the film, including the movie's poster. The teaser reveals the first footage of Zegler's rendition of "Whistle While You Work." Snow White, which is a "reimagining" of the 1937 Disney classic, also features new original music from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Snow White hits theaters on March 21, 2015.

Lilo & Stitch

Get ready to go on a Hawaiian rollercoaster ride next summer. Walt Disney Studios revealed the first look at the live-action reimagining of the beloved 2002 animated film, which tells the "wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family." The short teaser showed the first footage of the CGI version of everyone's favorite blue alien AKA Experiment 626.

Lilo & Stitch stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo, and Chris Sanders as returning as the voice of Stitch. Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis round up the cast.

Lilo & Stitch surfs into theaters in Summer 2025.

Freakier Friday

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan hit the stage to reveal the title of the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2003 film: Freakier Friday. Curtis and Lohan, who reprise their roles as Tess and Anna, respectively, also shared the first look at the film's logo.

According to Walt Disney Studios, "The new film picks up years after Curtis and Lohan’s characters, Tess and Anna, first endured an identity crisis: Anna has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate challenges that come when two families merge, they discover that lightning might indeed strike twice."

Original stars Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Rosalind Chao, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Haley Hudson are all returning for the film, while actor Manny Jacinto -- who will play Lohan's husband -- is among new stars joining the cast.

Freakier Friday will be released in 2025.

Mufasa: The Lion King

Walt Disney Studios released the official trailer for The Lion King prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King. Director Barry Jenkins appeared on stage and introduced Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is behind the music for the film, before members of the ensemble voice cast, including Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Theo Somolu, Braelyn Rankins and Anika Noni Rose, also

Mufasa: The Lion King tells the story of "Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka," the real name of Scar.

Mufasa: The Lion King hits theaters on December 20, 2024.

TRON: Ares

The stars of TRON: Ares Jeff Bridges, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, and Jared Leto appeared on stage at D23 to share the first look at the film for attendees only, and discuss the film. It was also announced that Nine Inch Nails will be contributing music for TRON: Ares.

According to Walt Disney Studios, TRON: Ares "follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings."

20th Century Studios

James Cameron -- who was joined by Avatar stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña -- revealed the title for the third installment: Avatar: Fire and Ash. While Disney and 20th Century Studios didn't share footage of the film, it revealed the official logo, below.

Avatar: Fire and Ash "takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Saldaña) and the Sully family. The film also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Oona Chaplin, Jack Champion, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss and Bailey Bass.

Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters on December 19, 2025.

Just announced at #D23, our title for the next Avatar film:



Marvel Studios

Just a few weeks after Marvel's appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige hit the stage at D23 to share some exciting footage and news for Marvel fans, including a trailer for Marvel Television’s new series, Agatha All Along, which will premiere on Disney+ next month.

The series will follow the "infamous Agatha Harkness" (Kathyrn Hahn) as she "finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell." The show also stars Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn and Debra Jo Rupp.

Agatha All Along begins streaming on September 18, 2024.

Marvel also revealed trailers and clips for the upcoming MCU films Fantastic Four: First Steps and Captain America: Brave New World, and Disney+ series Ironheart, and Daredevil: Born Again. However, the footage was for in-room only. We hope the trailers will be officially released soon.

Captain America: Brave New World and Fantastic Four: First Steps hit theaters on February 14, 2025, and July 25, 2025, respectively. Meanwhile, Daredevil: Born Again premieres in March 2025. Ironheart will also be released next year.

Star Wars

Lucasfilm dropped the first trailer of the latest Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew, with star Jude Law hitting the stage at D23.

Per Disney, the series -- which is told from the perspective of four kids -- "follows them as they make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy, crossing paths with the likes of Jod Na Nawood, a mysterious character that Law portrays."

Skeleton Crew also stars Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon and Nick Frost.

Skeleton Crew launches on Disney+ on December 3, 2024.

Lucasfilm also shared the first look at the upcoming feature film The Mandalorian and Grogu for those in attendance. Andor's Diego Luna also hit the stage to talk about Season 2.

Pixar

Pixar fans were gifted several exciting announcements at D23, with COO Pete Doctor sharing that both Toy Story 5 and Incredibles 3 are in the works.

Toy Story 3 will see Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang as their "jobs get exponentially harder as they go head to head with this all-new threat to playtime." Pixar revealed the film's first logo and concept art. Toy Story 3 hits theaters on June 19, 2026.

Pixar also shared the official logo for Incredibles 3.

Meanwhile, Pixar also announced two upcoming series: Win or Lose, and the Inside Out spinoff, Dream Productions, along with an original film, Hoppers. The animation studio shared concept art and official logos for the projects, while also dropping a trailer for Win or Lose. Pixar also shared more details about the upcoming feature film, Elio.

Win or Lose begins streaming on Disney+ on December 6. Dream Productions will launch on Disney+ in 2025. Meanwhile, Elio hits theaters on June 13, 2015, while Hoopers is coming to theaters in 2026.

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Disney Animation -- which opened the showcase -- revealed the official trailer for Moana 2, with star Auli‘i Cravalho performing the film's song "We're Back" on stage alongside dancers and drummers from Nonosina Polynesia.

As previously announced, Moana 2 -- which features original music from award-winning duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear follows Moana and Maui (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) as they reunite "three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers."

"After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced," per Disney Animation.

Moana 2 sails into theaters on November 27, 2024.

Disney Animation also revealed exciting details about Zootopia 2. Ginnifer Goodwin -- who returns as the voice of Judy the bunny -- hit the stage to share a new look at the animated sequel.

According to the studio, Zootopia 2 follows detectives Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) as they "find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before."

Goodwin also announced that Ke Huy Quan will be voicing Gary, a fugitive snake.

Zootopia 2 hits theaters November 2025.

Meanwhile, Disney Animation's Jennifer Lee gave attendees the first look at Frozen 3, which hits theaters in 2027.

❄️Is there a chill in the air...?❄️

Disney Entertainment Television

Disney Entertainment Television shared a "start of production" teaser for Season 2 of the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and The Olympians. Season 2 -- which has begun filming in Vancouver -- will be based on Rick Riordan's second bestselling book The Sea of Monsters.