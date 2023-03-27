Liv Tyler Reportedly Back as Betty Ross In Captain America: New World Order

Getty

Betty Ross and Liv Tyler are returning to the MCU.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tyler will reprise her role as Ross from "The Incredible Hulk" in the upcoming "Captain America: New World Order," which is currently filming in Atlanta. She previously appeared opposite Edward Norton's big green guy in the 2008 film, which was only the second movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Before their film, Jennifer Connelly played Ross in Ang Lee's "The Hulk" with Eric Bana, which is not considered MCU canon.

Tyler is the latest star from the 2008 movie to return to the MCU in the years since its release. While Mark Ruffalo took over from Norton as Bruce Banner, Tim Roth's Abomination returned for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

William Hurt also reprised his role as Thunderbolt Thaddeus Ross -- Betty's father -- in "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame" and, lastly, "Black Widow," before his death in 2022. Harrison Ford is set to portray the character in the upcoming film. Tim Blake Nelson's villainous The Leader has also been confirmed to return.

"Captain America: New World Order" will be the first film with Anthony Mackie as the titular superhero. His old mantle, Falcon, will likely be passed down to Danny Ramirez -- who is reprising his role as Joaquin Torres from "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" in the flick. Also returning from that series is Carl Lumbly's super soldier Isaiah Bradley, with Shira Haas rounding out the cast as Israeli superhero Sabra.