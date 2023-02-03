Seth Rogen Loves Comics, Just Not Marvel's Movies: 'It Is All Kind of Geared Toward Kids'

Getty

Rogen is an executive producer on comic book adaptations "The Boys" and "Invincible," and helped develop "Preacher."

Seth Rogen proudly counts himself among the millions of comic book fans out there -- but he's just not able to get into the biggest thing to ever come out of the comic industry, the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That's not to say he doesn't enjoy a good comic book adaptation. He is an executive producer on Robert Kirkman's animated "Invincible" and "The Boys." Both are much more mature takes on the superhero genre.

He also acknowledges the debt that all of these properties owe to the MCU and the source material of Marvel and DC Comics. "Truthfully, without Marvel, ‘The Boys’ wouldn’t exist or be interesting. I’m aware of that," Rogen told Total Film in a new interview.

The problem is that he can acknowledge the debt these R-rated takes on the genre have to the juggernaut film franchise, he just can't seem to get into a lot of the movies themselves.

"I think that Kevin Feige is a brilliant guy, and I think a lot of the filmmakers he’s hired to make these movies are great filmmakers," Rogen said.

"But as someone who doesn’t have children… It is [all] kind of geared toward kids, you know?" he continued. "There are times where I will forget. I’ll watch one of these things, as an adult with no kids, and be like, ‘Oh, this is just not for me.'"

One of the things he said he noticed as a comic book fan, who admitted to hitting up his local comic shop once a week when the new shipments arrived, is that a lot of the more mature projects weren't being adapted.

"We had the same experience that I think, now, audiences are having, which is: 'Oh, we've been reading Marvel for the last 15 years and now there's starting to be stuff like this, which is a great addition to this landscape," he said, referring to "The Boys" comic book. "It's [the same genre] but not considering younger audiences in the slightest. If anything, it's much more geared towards adult audiences."

He's also grateful that as dominant as Marvel is when it comes to tentpole entertainment on the big and small screens these days, he's glad they're not the only game in town.

"I think if it was only Marvel [in the marketplace], it would be bad. But I think it isn’t -- clearly," he said. "An example I’m always quoting is, there’s a point in history where a bunch of filmmakers would have been sitting around, being like, ‘Do you think we’ll ever make a movie that’s not a Western again? Everything’s a Western! Westerns dominate the f---ing movies. If it doesn’t have a hat and a gun and a carriage, people aren’t going to go see it anymore.’”

He's not the only one to lament the dominance of superhero films and television projects in entertainment. Both Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese scored headlines for decrying MCU dominance, with the latter comparing the films to theme park attractions in The New York Times.