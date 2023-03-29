Lala Kent Says Raquel and Sandoval Were Caught In Bed Together 'Under Covers'

SiriusXM/Instagram

Kent claims she raised her suspicions that Tom and Raquel were "f---ing each other" long before they were exposed, but they denied it.

While almost everyone was shocked when Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair was exposed in public, at least one cast member on "Vanderpump Rules" says they saw it coming a mile away.

Appearing on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live on Tuesday, Lala Kent opened up about her suspicions before it all came out and claims she even voiced them to costar Scheana Shay, who in turn brought it up to Tom, Raquel and Ariana Madix.

She made the claim when asked who she thought knew about the affair, as Kent said she believes Tom Schwartz "for sure knew."

"I said, 'The only way you didn't know was if you actively, literally covered your eyes and closed your ears,'" she said. "Because I knew. You'll see this season, during regular filming before cameras went back up. I was saying, from experience, these two have crossed a line. They're f---ing each other. I didn't have any proof."

"I talked to Sheena about it ... Ariana and I haven't been super close for a while, like I have a lot of love for her but I feel because I never got along with Sandoval, it was like, we couldn't be close because I don't like your boyfriend. Your live-in boyfriend," she went on, explaining why she didn't voice it to Madix specifically.

"But I talked to Scheana about it and Scheana did ask Ariana, Raquel and I believe Sandoval and they all said nothing is going on," she added. "But like Katie said, we were in the cheap seats, we were seeing it differently than everyone else. But when you're in it, you don't see it. They've all been beating yourselves up, but I get why you didn't see the red flags."

She was then asked if there were any "dead giveaways" of their affair, as Kent said there most certainly were and that's why she felt something was going on.

"And then I learned after it was confirmed, all of the things that everyone else saw and they didn't think it was red flags. Like, opening the door and seeing Raquel and Sandoval under covers together and they're like, 'Oh, this is weird but like they're just best friends,'" added Kent. "That was off camera, at some party or something."

Kent went on to trash Raquel's intelligence -- saying she's "just like SpongeBob Squarepants with a pretty face" -- before shooting down any speculation Leviss may have thought Tom and Ariana had an open relationship. "If you're in an open relationship, why are we hiding?" she asked, adding that Ariana "has made it very known and public, like, 'Hey, we're not in an open relationship."

Later in the interview, Kent was asked about the reunion taping ... which TMZ reports was pretty damn explosive.

"I'm still recovering, my mind is fried," said Lala, adding that she "completely blacked out" she was so "enraged" during filming. She explained she was triggered by the whole scandal because it "reminded me of the way [ex Randall Emmett] slithered around."

She added that after filming she turned to producers and said, "I feel like I went a little too crazy," with them allegedly telling her back, "I think we'll be able to pull you back a bit when we edit this down."

Lastly, she was asked how Madix is faring now.

"I think she's thriving. I think she's realizing that this was the universe intervening and getting her out of something she wasn't happy in. She booked that movie with Meagan Good, so she's in Canada right now playing opposite Meagan Good," said Kent. "I know she was down and out because when you go home and you hate the person you're with, you think you love them right, because you've been together for so long, but you really can't stand them and Sandoval seems like f---ing torture."