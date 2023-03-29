Wheel of Fortune Contestant's NSFW Guess Gets Priceless Reaction from Pat Sajak

Getty / Twitter

"I'd be thinking about balls too if he was standing next to me," one Wheel of Fortune fan wrote in response to the hilariously raunchy clip

This "Wheel of Fortune" contestant had a raunchy wrong answer!

In a clip shared to Twitter on Monday, game show contestant Tracina Jones elicited a few giggles from host Pat Sajak and her fellow competitors when she incorrectly guessed an answer to a puzzle.

Kicking off the show's WWE tournament week, each player was paired with a pro-wrestler and Monday's show featured wrestlers Xavier Woods, Carmella and Drew McIntyre.

The category was "fun & games" and the puzzle spelled the letters, " _ L _ _ _ _ _ _ _ T _ _ _ L L _ ," when Jones attempted to solve for the prize.

"Playing with balls?" she asked which caused Woods to stifle a few laughs over her inappropriate answer.

"Nope — still time," Sajak replied as the WWE grappler continued to giggle in the background.

Contestant Mike Boccuffi eventually guessed the correct answer, "Playing with dolls."

Before moving on to the next round, Sajak playfully scolded Woods, telling him "you're trouble" to which he replied, "What did I do?" as the 76-year-old game show host burst into laughter of his own.

Turns out "Wheel of Fortune" viewers found the moment just as funny and took to Twitter to sound off on the risque answer.

"Carmella is an absolute saint keeping a straight face through that," one user tweeted.

On the show's Instagram post of the same clip, another person commented, "Their reaction had me WHEEZING 😂," while someone else joked, "She must be thinking about something else📸🤨….."