RHOA Season 15 Trailer Teases Drew Sidora's Divorce, Kim Zolciak-Biermann & Cynthia Bailey Cameos

The first look at Season 15 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" -- and it seems like it may be the wildest season yet!

On Thursday, Bravo dropped the explosive trailer for the new season of the reality series, which sees the return of "RHOA" Housewives Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards-Ross, Drew Sidora and Shereé Whitfield, in addition to cameos from former castmembers Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Cynthia Bailey, Lisa Wu and DeShawn Snow.

Per Bravo, Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes will also be featured in the season as "Friends of" the Housewives.

The three-minute clip -- above -- teases a season that will feature conflicts between the ladies and in their love lives as the trailer shows footage of several intense screaming matches.

During one moment, a very angry Kandi fires at Marlo, "The only reason I'm crying right now is because I can't choke your ass, bitch!"

According to the trailer, Season 15 will document Drew's recent split from Ralph Pittman -- and how the other Housewives react to the bombshell news.

"Ralph has moved out of the bedroom. I have no more tears to cry," Drew says in the clip, during what appears to be a couple's therapy session.

The preview ends with Drew getting emotional in confessional. When asked by a producer if she's "ready to talk about Ralph," she says, "Yeah," before it cuts to Drew breaking down in tears.

The couple both filed for divorce in late February after nine years of marriage, with Drew later accusing her now-estranged husband of infidelity and abuse.