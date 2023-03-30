The Masked Singer Reveals Identities of Moose and Scorpio: Sitcom Legend & Netflix Star Unmasked

Youtube

Two more celebrities joined the unmasked!

This week's episode of "The Masked Singer" saw Moose, Scorpio and Doll take the stage, when Doll moved forward to the semi-finals, the identities of Moose and Scorpio were revealed.

Kicking off '80s week, Moose was voted off after performing his rendition of "The Power of Love." Panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong failed to correctly guess the identity of the masked celebrity.

Thicke guessed Jon Lovtiz, Scherzinger named Ed O'Neil and Jeong went with John Goodman, but Jenny McCarthy guessed correctly when she said it was "Cheers" star George Wendt.

Adopting a "Champion of Masked Singer" format, this season will also have three contestants perform every episode where one masked singer is revealed mid-episode and the remaining two celebrities will compete in a "battle royale" in order to move onto the semi-finals.

However season nine has an added twist, panelists have a new element called "ding dong keep it on" where they will be able to save a masked singer from elimination by ringing a bell. The bell can only be rung three times during the preliminaries.

Though both Scorpio and Doll gave it their-all in their battle performance of "Hungry Like the Wolf," only one was voted to move on in the competition. Eventually, Scorpio lacked the votes to push her to the semi-finals and was unmasked as "Selling Sunset's" Christine Quinn.

The reality star’s identity remained a mystery to panelists till the end with Thicke going with Lisa Rinna, Jeong guessing Heidi Klum, McCarthy naming Denise Richards and Scherzinger guessing Willa Ford.

Wendt and Quinn join the slew of celebrities that have already been unmasked this season. Previous masked singers so far have included: Holly Robinson Peete as Fairy, Alexa Bliss as Axolotl, Lele Pons as Jackalope, Malin Akerman as Squirrel, Michael Bolton as the Wolf, Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear, Debbie Gibson as Night Owl, Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, Sara Evans as Mustang and Dick Van Dyke as Gnome.

New episodes of "The Masked Singer" air Wednesdays on Fox at 8 p.m.