Heather Rae El Moussa Says Selling Sunset Hasn't Called For Season 7 After Maternity Leave

The reality star claimed that the streaming giant has already started filming a new season of the real estate show and has been mum about her return though her maternity leave is over.

The 35-year-old reality star claimed Netflix hasn't asked her back to film the new season after her maternity leave.

"Season 6 is coming out soon. I don't think they've announced the air date, but soon you guys will find out," she told Adrienne Bailon and Keltie Knight for E! News. "Season 7 is filming right now, but I've been off maternity leave and I've been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back."

El Moussa admitted, "It's been a little frustrating. So [I'm] not sure what's been going on."

Knight tried to reassure the television personality, saying she's "one of the reasons why the show has been such a huge success."

"I've been there from the pilot, from the beginning,” she shrugged while her husband Tarek El Moussa agreed, "She's an O.G."

Back in February, Heather and Tarek announced they had welcomed their first child in a joint Instagram post.

"Our baby boy is here 🤍 1.31.23," they captioned a photo of their hands resting on the newborn's stomach. "Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy ❤️."

Later that month, the couple revealed that they named their new addition, Tristan Jay El Moussa. Heather shared at the time that "Tristan was the name that Tarek was supposed to have, Jay is my dads middle name & 4 generations of Jay."

Tarek, 41, is already a father to his two children Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, from his previous marriage to Christina Hall.

When she announced her pregnancy in July 2022, Heather revealed that she got pregnant in the midst of in vitro fertilization treatments.

"It was a huge shock," she said. "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan. I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."