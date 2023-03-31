Maurice Benard Has Emotional Reunion With Daughter on 'Tamron Hall'

YouTube

The "General Hospital" star reunited with his daughter who serves in the Air Force

"General Hospital" star Maurice Benard got emotional on Thursday's episode of "Tamron Hall", where he was reunited with his daughter he hadn't seen since October due to her military service.

The episode started out in the usual fashion, with host Hall asking questions about Benard’s career and life, before she brought up his daughter, Heather Andresen. Andresen is Benard’s wife's half-sister, who the couple adopted when she was 15-years-old.

"Oh, don’t do that," he said as Hall put up a picture of his daughter on the screen, already getting teary-eyed.

He began to tell a story about his daughter before Hall stopped him.

"You're not the only one who made a special trip today," started Hall. "She wanted to be here —because I know it was rough getting on that plane and coming here — your daughter, Airman First Class Heather Andresen."

Benard and his daughter shared an emotional hug and tears from Benard, who had never seen his daughter in her Air Force uniform.

"These surprises kill me," said Benard, who turned away to cry.

"You’ve got to look up to see her in uniform for the first time!" Hall encouraged Benard, who was covering his eyes.

Thank you for making me feel at home. It was a very special moment.🎁 https://t.co/D3d3qKLgRQ — Maurice Benard (@MauriceBenard) March 31, 2023 @MauriceBenard

"I am so proud of her. I can’t talk, so can I leave?" quipped Benard.

"When we adopted her… my wife and her were talking about how happy we were, and at one point she says, 'Can I call you mom?'," recounts Benard, which had Hall and the audience crying.