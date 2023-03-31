Scheana Shay Says Ariana Madix 'Assassinated' Raquel Leviss During Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Instagram/Getty

Lala Kent said Madix "f---ing sliced with her words," before she and Shay shared their thoughts on whether Raquel and Tom will return and what complications that could make for the show.

While it's been reported things got pretty explosive at the reunion for "Vanderpump Rules," now we're hearing some more details from two people who were actually there: Scheana Shay and Lala Kent.

On Friday's new episode of Shay's Scheananigans podcast, the pair opened up about what went down when the entire cast sat down together for the first time since it came out that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss had an affair behind Ariana Madix's back.

And while Kent said the "gross" reunion taping left her feeling "so dirty," both women praised Madix for how she handled herself in a pretty difficult situation.

"I thought Ariana handled herself so well. She sat back, looked insanely hot and amazing and just f---ing sliced with her words. It was beautiful to watch," said Kent. Added Shay: "So good. I really enjoyed watching that. There was no response, nothing Raquel could have said back to her because she just assassinated her."

Lala also said neither Raquel or Sandoval "could win that game," as it's been reported the two really took a beating for their behavior throughout the taping. Shay also said she believes Madix will be able to see that her ex "was someone just dragging her down" after they all try to move forward.

Kent also got a little emotional as she explained why the day was so triggering for her.

"I just think people in a room with people who are so capable of doing the most f---ed up things breaks a person to their soul. I was really triggered by it. The things that Sandoval were saying was just so disgusting," she said.

"It was gross," Kent continued, adding that she really has a hard time not going on the attack in those kinds of situations. Acknowledging that also makes her reality TV gold, she added, "I don't like going to that place. I felt like a caged animal."

Scheana was also shocked by Sandoval's comments during the reunion. Though she had to watch from her trailer because a restraining order prevented her from sharing the stage with Leviss, she said that "every time I looked up and heard anything come out of his mouth, it was just like, 'Are you f---ing kidding me?'"

With Season 10 behind them, the two also looked ahead at what's to come -- wondering whether Raquel and Sandoval will return for more next season.

"I think she would come back. I think she would definitely come back," said Kent, later adding that she believes Sandoval will return as well. Scheana said that Sandoval gave her the impression Raquel's family doesn't want her on the show anymore, but whether she heeds that sentiment remains to be seen.

"The hard thing is, Ariana has drawn a line in the sand. And I feel like we've come full circle," added Kent, comparing this situation with the fallout from her split from Randall Emmett. "I was telling everybody, 'You can't be friends with homeboy anymore.' Schwartz went and did it, I cut him off, a lot of people didn't understand it."

"Now Ariana's in the situation, saying if you choose to hang out with Sandoval, you can't be around me," said Lala, bringing up something that could make it difficult to film group scenes going forward should the pair stay on the show.

Lastly, the two addressed reports that two people nearly got into a physical fight during the reunion -- confirming it happened, but an account from Jax Taylor saying it was the two Toms who got into it. Unfortunately, the two didn't reveal who did go at it.