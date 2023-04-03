Andy Cohen Teases 'Aggressive' Vanderpump Rules Reunion, Ariana's 'Revenge Dress' Revealed

Getty

Cohen confirms he interviewed Ariana, Tom and Raquel separately before joining the "Vanderpump Rules" cast for a big confrontation.

Andy Cohen says the heat surrounding Scandoval is just getting started.

The 54-year-old Bravo superstar confirmed that there was no stone left unturned while filming the upcoming Season 10 reunion of "Vanderpump Rules" -- confirming that he conducted one-on-one interviews with Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss separately for fans who want to hear every side of the story.

"I did separate one-on-ones with Tom, Ariana and Raquel so that I could get all of their stories just in conversation with me," Cohen revealed during an episode of SiriusXM's Radio Andy.

Though Andy repeated "a lot of the stuff in front of the group," the television personality explained, "I also had things — I had my own concerns. I had my own things that I wanted to confront them about. Things I had noticed so I got to do that. So that's how we started and then we brought them to the filming group."

"If you are looking to hear their story, you will," he assured fans. "If you are looking for them to be confronted to their faces about what they've done — in what I would say [in] an aggressive manner, confrontational manner — you will get it."

"I do feel like you're going to get what you're looking for, okay?" he concluded. "I don't want to talk about the content itself, but that's what I will say."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Cohen previously referred to Ariana's look for the reunion as a "revenge dress" -- saying her it was hot enough to make her cheating ex-boyfriend's "eyes bleed." On Monday, the first photo was unveiled on Monday -- and it did not disappoint.

The 37-year-old reality star was fitted in a body hugging red floor length dress and flaunted her abs in the midriff-baring cutouts.

Raquel Leviss, meanwhile, was pictured in a green satin dress that highlighted her legs ... while Sandoval kept it simple in a black suit.