Daisy Lowe Gives Birth, Making Gavin Rossdale a Grandfather

The Bush rocker famously had no idea he even had a daughter until 2004, when Lowe was already 15.

Diasy Lowe is now a mama!

The 33-year-old model and fiancé Jordan Saul welcomed their first child together over the weekend, with the pair announcing the news on Easter Sunday.

"Our Easter egg finally hatched!" she captioned a photo of the couple and their newborn daughter. "Ivy Love Saul you have made all my dreams come true- our dream girl 💘"

"I have never known happiness or love like this. I can't stop crying tears of joy," she added, before concluding, "💗🐣🐰💐✨💗 Happy Easter Loves."

Among the congratulations in the comments was one from Gavin Rossdale, the model's 57-year-old father. "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," he wrote.

Neither Rossdale or Daisy (or Gavin's then-wife Gwen Stefani) knew he had a daughter until 2004, when Lowe was already 15. In an 2010 interview with Details, Gavin opened up about what it was like to play father to an adult and how it differed from his relationship with his sons with Gwen.

"With the boys it's traditional: I'm all they know, and I'm with them all the time. With Daisy, I don't know her in that context," he said at the time. "The way I nurture those boys, I never got a chance with Daisy. I love my connection with her, but I don't have any say in who she is. With the boys it's my job to correct them and shape them. With Daisy, I just have to be respectful. I suppose it's more like a friendship."

Gwen and Gavin's son Kingston also commented on the post, writing, "❤️❤️❤️🥳🥳." Meanwhile, Daisy's mother, Pearl Lowe, left a string of heart emojis.

"Yay! She finally arrived 🥰Enjoy beautiful mama. It’s the best 💕💕💕💕💕," wrote Spice Girl Mel C, while Helena Christensen added, "Congratulations mama and papa with your little chicken."