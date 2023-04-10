Rob and Khloe Kardashian React to Tristan Thompson Signing With Los Angeles Lakers

Getty

The Good American founder's show of support comes a week after the former couple sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted in a McDonald's drive thru.

The Kardashians are in Tristan Thompson's court!

When news broke that the 32-year-old NBA player officially signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, Rob Kardashian was among the first to congratulate the center forward on his latest gig. The move reunites Thompson with fellow former Cleveland Cavalier LeBron James, who Tristan won a championship with back in 2016.

Alongside a photo of the official announcement, the 36-year-old "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" alum took to his Instagram Story, writing, "LET'S GOOO‼️"

In addition to Rob, Khloe Kardashian also subtly showed her support for Thompson by dropping a "like" on the Lakers' Instagram post.

Last week, Kardashian sparked reconciliation rumors with the basketball player after TMZ reported the former couple was spotted at a McDonald's drive through, following his cheating scandal with Maralee Nichols back in December 2021. News of Thompson’s affair broke a few months after the reality star made the decision to welcome a second child with the NBA star via surrogate.

Khloe and Tristan share True, 4, and their 8-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed.

During a recent appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," the 38-year-old "Kardashians" star said the boy is "named," before adding, "But, I haven't announced it yet."

"He was delivered via surrogate, or the stork I like to say, and at first, I did not know what I was going to name him," Kardashian continued. "I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit, and so at first he didn't have a name."

The reality star explained she didn’t intend on keeping fans in the dark for so long, saying, "He's been named, but I've been waiting for the premiere of our show. And I didn't know it was going to be this far out."

Despite rumors the couple may be getting back together, Khloe confirmed she was single and revealed she is often set up on dates by her sister Kim Kardashian elsewhere in her interview.