Jennifer Lopez Is 'The Mother' In First Trailer for Action-Packed Revenge Flick

Netflix

J.Lo steps into action hero mode as a mother who's determined to save her daughter.

Netflix just released the trailer for "The Mother," starring Jennifer Lopez, one of many Netflix productions the streaming service is releasing this year.

In the film, Lopez plays an assassin who -- fearing for her daughter's safety -- parts with the child and goes into hiding. Year later, she re-emerges after her daughter is placed in harms way.

The movie also stars Joseph Fiennes, Gael García Bernal, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Lucy Paez.

The trailer first shows us Lopez's character, who awakens in the hospital to doctors handling her newborn baby. She is then instructed by a superior -- played by Edie Falco -- that she needs to go into hiding to protect the child. "You and I both know the only way you protect that child is to disappear," says Falco's character.

Years later, Lopez's assassin learns her daughter has been captured by the same men she swore to protect her from and jumps back into action. The two reunite, before Lopez teaches the girl how to protect herself.

"I'm a killer," says Lopez in the trailer, "but I'm also a mother and I will die protecting her."

Below is the official synopsis from Netflix:

A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.