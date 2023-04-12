All the New Shows Revealed at Max Presentation -- From Harry Potter to Game of Thrones Prequel

HBO Max / YouTube / Everett

Warner Bros. Discovery also dropped first looks for several upcoming shows, including "The Penguin," "True Detective: Night Country" and "The Sympathizer."

Goodbye, HBO Max and Discovery+. Hello, Max.

During a presentation on Wednesday, Warner Bros. Discovery announced its new streaming service, Max, in addition to a slew of upcoming original series.

According to WBD, Max "is the destination for HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, an expansive offering of kids content, and best-in-class programming across food, home, reality, lifestyle and documentaries from leading brands like HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID and more."

Warner Bros. Discovery revealed the nearly a dozen titles which will debut on the new streaming giant, including "The Big Big Theory" spinoff; a Max Original drama based on "The Conjuring" movies; Discovery Channel's "Survive the Raft;" Max Original "Peter & the Wolf from Bono;" Adult Swim's "Rick and Morty: The Anime;" Investigation Discovery's "Lost Women of Highway 20;" Cartoon Network's "Tiny Toons Looniversity;" and TLC's "Love & Translation."

WBD also announced two new shows from two of their top IPs: "Harry Potter" and "Game of Thrones."

Your Hogwarts letter is here.



The Max Original "Harry Potter" series is described as "a faithful adaptation of the beloved original book series by J.K. Rowling." Rowling will serve as executive producer on the series.

As for "Game of Thrones," the new project -- titled "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight" -- will be a prequel based on George R.R. Martin's "Dunk and Egg" books. HBO has already given a series order to the fantasy drama, which will be written and executive produced by Martin and Ira Parker.

A century before @GameofThrones, there was Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg.



The logline for "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight," per Max, reads: "A century before the events of 'Game of Thrones,' two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

Meanwhile, also during Wednesday's Max presentation, Warner Bros. Discovery dropped first looks for several upcoming shows, which will debut on new streaming service, including "The Penguin," "True Detective: Night Country," "The Sympathizer," and more.

"The Penguin"

"True Detective: Night Country"

"The Regime"

"The Sympathizer"

"SmartLess: On The Road"

"Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai"

"Fixer Upper: The Hotel"

"Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge"

Max launches on May 23. The streaming service will have three pricing tiers:

Max Ad-Lite | $9.99/month or $99.99/year: 2 concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, no offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality

Max Ad Free | $15.99/month or $149.99/year: 2 concurrent streams, 1080 resolution, 30 offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality