Woman Missing for 2 Days Found Alive In Submerged Jeep In Texas Lake

Marion County Sheriff's Office

As authorities and a towing service were preparing to pull the vehicle from the water, they discovered a woman inside.

A woman in Texas is lucky to be alive after being pulled from the waters of a lake last Friday.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, a fisherman at Lake o' the Pines called police to report seeing a black Jeep submerged under water, about 40 feet from a nearby boat ramp.

Deputies and a local wrecker service responded to the scene and while preparing to pull the car from the water discovered "a person was still in the vehicle and moving."

"With the assistance of the wrecker service, fisherman, and Marion County deputies, a female was safely rescued from the submerged jeep," reads a press release, which added that emergency medical services brought her to a nearby hospital.

While the woman hasn't been named publicly, the Sheriff's Office said it was later determined she was listed as a missing person by the Longview Texas Police Department. According to KHOU, she was reported missing on April 5 -- two days before she was discovered in the lake.

In addition to the statement, authorities also released two photos of the woman's harrowing rescue -- one showing just how deep under the water the vehicle was, and the other showing two men pulling the woman from the lake.

The Facebook post about the rescue has been flooded with messages from people commenting on just how "lucky" the woman was to be discovered,

"Looks like that fishermen was a godsend! If he had not gone that direction she would be dead!" wrote one. "Can we acknowledge the jeep that Saved her life as well. Because this is truly a act of God," added another.