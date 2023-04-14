Kiana Madeira Recalls Getting Punched by Ross Butler in 'Perfect Addiction' Stunt Fail (Exclusive)

Getty

The "Fear Street" alum also revealed why filming sex scenes with the "Riverdale" star was "really comfortable."

Kiana Madeira knows better now that she's gotten some stunt safety knocked into her -- literally.

While filming the upcoming "Perfect Addiction" movie with her co-star Ross Butler, the "Fear Street" star opened up to TooFab about an on-set accident that taught her some valuable lessons.

Madeira recalled filming a scene where her character Sienna demands Butler's Kayden to hit her while the two are in the MMA gym.

"He throws a right hook, and it was choreographed for sure, but I didn’t duck enough and I got hit with his right hook in the side of my head," the "Trinkets" star explained. “The acoustics in the gym that we were filming in were so dramatic. He hit me and it literally echoed in the entire space."

"I was fine," she assured. "Thank god. That actually made me a better fighter because I learned the importance of being very present. Like you can't be distracted mentally even for a second. Our stunt coordinator would ask, 'Okay, what did you learn?' and I'm like, 'Duck.'"

In order to prepare for the Wattpad-adapted film, Madeira undertook serious training that included Muay Thai and Jiu Jitsu classes. She also enlisted a personal trainer who coached her through different physical fitness exercises like weightlifting, cardio and high intensity interval training.

The actress noted that she wasn't held to any special diet and felt no pressure from producers to attain a specific body type.

"No one put me on a special diet or anything which was actually really refreshing," Kiana admitted. "I was just eating very intuitively, making sure that I had the energy to be training the way that I was. But there wasn't any pressure from producers or anything to be eating a specific way which was really, really nice."

Contrary to her fight sequences, Madeira revealed that her intimate scenes with Butler went off without a hitch. In fact, the actress called them "a walk in the park" compared to other physical stunts she had to perform.

"Perfect Addiction" features quite a few steamy scenes, and though the Toronto native had worked with an intimacy coordinator before, she admitted she lacked experience in filming "an intimate scene that was that long and that intense and that much choreography."

By the time director Castille Landon was ready to film the sex scenes, Kiana and Ross had already been two months into the project which gave them time to get to know each other before baring it all on set.

"It was a really good experience," she explained. "It felt very seamless. And our director Castille Landon really is so professional and knows exactly the shots that she wants."

Madeira continued, "It didn't feel like it was something that was being drawn on and we didn't feel awkward or anything. He was just very efficient, very professional and very comfortable."