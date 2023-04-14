Ryan Seacrest Last Day on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan', Shares Emotional Goodbye

Getty

"I'll miss all of it, especially sharing a cup of coffee with everyone in the morning, watching at home," the "American Idol" host penned to loyal viewers.

Ryan Seacrest is reflecting on the good times on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

Following his final episode, the 48-year-old media personality took to Instagram to share a final emotional statement to commemorate his stint on the daytime television show.

"I'm going to miss my Live family, there's no other place like it," Seacrest captioned a carousel of images celebrating his time on the show. "I'll miss the red herrings, the on-air spills, the street snow angels to horseback riding, to breaking world records (or trying to), to the Halloween show (that's actually a lie, that shows a lot of work and no-one works harder than the crew and the producers to make it all happen.)"

The "American Idol" host went on to pay tribute to his co-host Kelly Ripa and other co-workers behind the scenes.

"I'll miss Estherrrr who makes everything seamless, I’ll miss Deja's energy every morning, Art Moore and his contagious enthusiasm, Gelman's briefings that usually end up in discussions about last night's dinner, and Kelly our leader and family to me," Seacrest continued.

Ryan concluded his message by thanking loyal viewers who woke up and tuned in every morning.

"I'll miss all of it, especially sharing a cup of coffee with everyone in the morning, watching at home. I'm truly grateful and honored to have been a part of it for 6 years," he concluded. "Thank you."

Back in February, Seacrest announced he would be leaving "Live with Kelly and Ryan" after serving as co-host for six years.

Following his exit, the show will be rebranded "Live with Kelly and Mark," with Mark Consuelos taking over as Seacrest's full-time, permanent replacement. The "Riverdale" star is scheduled to begin on April 17.

"I'm going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share," Ryan wrote on Instagram at the time. "When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season."