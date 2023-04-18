Love Is Blind Host Vanessa Lachey Addresses Season 4 Live Reunion Delay

Netflix

"We've actually been sitting on these couches not talking to each other so we could save all the tea for you," Vanessa said as she kicked off the reunion special, which hit Netflix 19 hours after it was scheduled to.

Many fans were angry and disappointed after the highly-anticipated Season 4 "Love Is Blind" live reunion event turned out to be an epic fail, and host Vanessa Lachey spoke about the now-infamous snafu when the live-turned-taped reunion finally hit Netflix ... 19 hours later.

Vanessa kicked off the reunion special -- which dropped on the streamer on Monday afternoon rather than Sunday evening -- by addressing the elephant in the room.

"Welcome to 'Love Is Blind: The Reunion,'" she said, before apologizing to viewers for the major delay and failed live event. "I wanna say, we're sorry we're late. We are no longer live. But we are now finally here!

"Yes! Finally!" her husband and co-host, Nick Lachey, added, before Vanessa pointed out that viewers at home "haven't missed a thing."

"We've actually been sitting on these couches not talking to each other so we could save all the tea for you," she quipped.

The live reunion event was scheduled to begin streaming on Netflix on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. However, that's not what happened.

Viewers who had tuned in to watch the special live were met with error messages on their TV screens, with frustrated and confused fans taking to Twitter to vent.

To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and… — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023 @netflix

Around 9:30 p.m. ET, over an hour after the live reunion was supposed to begin, Netflix finally addressed the delay, issuing an apology to fans in a statement on Twitter.

"To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned," the tweet read, before the streamer announced they were shooting the reunion, sharing that it would no longer be a live event. "We're filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."

It's still unclear what went down to cause the problem, however, Deadline reported there were "unspecified technical issues."