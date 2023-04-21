Selena Gomez Posts Sweet Instagram Tribute To Co-Star Meryl Streep

Getty

Selena also revealed they just wrapped on Season 3

Selena Gomez is gushing about working with legendary actress Meryl Streep on season three of "Only Murders in the Building."

Gomez shared an Instagram post of the two smiling lovingly at each other, Gomez dressed in a stunning gold gown and Streep in a classy, navy coat.

"I'm not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been," wrote the singer and actress on Instagram. "It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream."

Gomez promised to share more photos soon, but is leaving viewers with sweet note for Streep.

"I'll leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love."

It was announced that Streep would be joining the cast earlier this year, and showrunner John Hoffman told The Hollywood Reporter that she was his "dream" casting choice.

"That’s a wrap on Meryl Streep! Can’t wait for you to see what we have in store for OMITB Season 3 🎬" shared the show's official Instagram page. The show is also home to iconic actors Steve Martin and Martin Short.