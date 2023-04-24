Watch Adele, James Corden Both Break Down During Emotional, Final Carpool Karaoke

CBS

The two friends got choked up reflecting on the song she wrote following an emotional conversation with the late night host, before singing and sharing more memories in the tear-filled final Carpool Karaoke.

The final episode of "The Late Late Show With James Corden" airs this week -- but before his final bow, what's been dubbed his "Final Carpool Karaoke" has been released in full online Monday morning.

The host was once again joined by Adele -- who previously appeared on the viral segment back in 2016 -- for a segment from "The Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special," which airs this Thursday on both CBS and Paramount+, before the last episode of his talk show airs a few hours later.

In the nearly 22-minute clip, the "Skyfall" singer first surprised the host by showing up at his home and waking him up with cymbals before taking him to work. While Corden usually takes the wheel, this time it's his guest who does all the driving -- something which clearly scared them both.

"I'm actually not a brilliant driver. I also can't sing without closing my eyes," she warned him, before nearly crashing while exiting their driveway.

The friendship between the pair was very evident throughout the footage, as she says she's "very, very sad" about Corden's plans to move his family back to the UK after his show wraps. She then began to ask about the show's early days, as Corden admitted it was very hard to book people on not only the show but Carpool Karaoke specifically in the beginning.

After getting Mariah Carey and Stevie Wonder to appear, it got easier, he said, adding that Adele's record-breaking appearance in 2016 also helped convince others to do it after seeing how widely-viewed it was. He also said Mariah initially told him she wouldn't sing during the segment, but he eventually got her to in the moment while filming.

During their conversation, Corden revealed he tried to prank Adele during one of her appearances by making her believe there was a fake bear on the loose. Though he went to extreme lengths to pull off the prank, one of her assistants spotted a hidden camera and Adele began feeling uncomfortable that she was being spied on by a super fan. Some throwback footage showed Corden coming out to calm her down and call off the stunt.

The two then got very emotional as she spoke about how helpful he and his wife were amid her split from her ex-husband Simon Konecki. She explained that after she and Corden spoke for hours during a time he was also struggling with what he called "work stuff, the internet," she wrote her anthem, "I Drink Wine." He teared up reflecting on how the song made him feel when she first played it for him as well.

Toward the end of the segment, Adele made it clear she'll probably never achieve EGOT status because she "f---ing [hates] musicals," before Corden said how much he was going to miss everyone involved on his talk show once it's over.

"I'm just so certain it's time for us as a family, with people getting older and people that we miss, it's time to go home," he added, before they closed out the segment with Adele's hit "Hometown Glory" ... and some more tears.