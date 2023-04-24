Why One American Horror Story Alum Isn't Thrilled About Kim Kardashian Joining Show

Getty

While Kim will appear on Season 12 alongside AHS regular Emma Roberts, one franchise vet isn't sold on Ryan Murphy's casting decision.

Kim Kardashian recently made headlines for joining the cast of "American Horror Story" for the show's upcoming 12th season -- and while many fans are excited for her appearance on the show, Broadway legend and "AHS" alum Patti LuPone is less than thrilled.

Patti appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" on Sunday night, where she played a game with host Andy Cohen called "Do They Give a Damn?" in which she rated her interest on a number of topics ... including Kim's new role.

"Do you give a damn that Kim Kardashian is now acting in season 12 of 'American Horror Story?'" asked Cohen. "Yes I do!" exclaimed Patti in anger, before Andy asked, "You don't like it do you?"

"No I don't!" responded LuPone, who previously appeared on both "Coven" and "NYC," as well as other Ryan Murphy series including "Pose" and "Hollywood."

When Andy started to ask why she felt that way and suggested Kim was "taking roles away" from other actors, Lupone agreed. "Excuse me, Kim, what are you doing with your life? Don't get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington," she added -- a reference to the Noël Coward song of the same name about a woman whose daughter wants to be an actress.

The song includes lyrics like, "You must honestly confess and the width of her seat would surely defeat her chances of success" and "The profession is overcrowded and the struggle's pretty tough

and admitting the fact she's burning to act, that isn't quite enough."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Earlier this month, it was announced both Emma Roberts and Kardashian will appear in the new season, titled "Delicate." According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kardashian's role was written with her specifically in mind, with Ryan Murphy also telling Variety she's one of the leads.

The two actresses revealed their casting with a text video shared to both their Instagram pages. The clip simply shows the words, "Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian Are Delicate" as the lullaby "Rock-a-Bye Baby" plays -- before it ends with the "American Horror Story" theme and the phrase "AHS12."