Khloe Kardashian Takes True Thompson, Nieces to Disneyland After That Photoshop Fail

Khloe Kardashian shared photos of her, True, Stormi Webster, Dream Kardashian and Chicago West at the Happiest Place on Earth ... for real this time.

No Photoshop here!

On Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian shared a number of photos from a recent trip to Disneyland with daughter True Thompson, as well as her nieces Stormi Webster, Chicago West and Dream Kardashian to Instagram. The group was joined by Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, as well as Halcro's daughter Dove.

"We went to Disneyland," Khloe simply captioned the carousel of photos -- which shows the group mingling with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, eating churros and on rides including the teacups, Dumbo and Toy Story Midway Mania. See the pictures in the gallery above!

"Wow a very big adventure for you," Kourtney Kardashian wrote in the comments, before adding, "And the teacups?!! That's bravery. As someone who would move into Disneyland, i still don't do the teacups 😵‍💫😊😊"

"Gah you really are the best mommy and auntie!! ❤️💫💕 Best Day Ever," Halcro also added.

Many of the Kardashian kids made a trip to the same park around this time last year as well, with Khloe revealing at the time that it was actually True's first visit. Her reveal raised some eyebrows, since Kim Kardashian had shared photos of Thompson there just months earlier -- photos which many believed were Photoshopped to include True (below).

Kim later confirmed she had edited Khloe's daughter into the photos, superimposing her over Stormi -- who Kylie Jenner wasn't comfortable sharing images of at the time.

"Ugh this one needs some serious explaining ... OK OK sooooo you know I am all about my aesthetic! And my IG grid is pink and blue lately. Isn't it so cute and well planned out!" she began. "The original pics were Stormi! However I asked @KylieJenner if I could post them and she said 😭 she wasn't really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that!"

"But It wasn't going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly," Kim explained. "It wasn't the aesthetic I was going for and I can own up to that! You know how much good aesthetic means to my soul and I will be damned if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid. So thank you True for taking one for the team! 😂"

"I didn't think it would be that big of a deal if her own mom questioned if I snuck her to a Disneyland for the first time," she added.

