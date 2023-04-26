James Van Der Beek's Kids Roast His 1999 SNL Appearance: 'Such a Weird Stupid Nerd'

Instagram

"Apparently… having done something cool does not make you cool," the "Dawson's Creek" star quipped.

James Van Der Beek's kids may be some of his biggest critics.

The "Dawson's Creek" alum shared a video to Instagram on Tuesday showing how his children reacted to his "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig back in 1999 -- and, well, this commentary might require some thick skin.

Sitting in their darkened living room, the 46-year-old actor and his older children gathered around the TV to laugh at their father’s opening monologue. "You look like such a nerd!" his son Joshua, 11, exclaimed -- as his daughter Olivia, 12, defended him by saying, "He doesn't look like a nerd."

"Such a weird, stupid nerd," Joshua continued.

When the "Varsity Blues" actor asked his children what they thought about his infamous '90s hairdo he lovingly referred to as "The Claw," he was met with little fits of laughter. "Come on, bro. This is the coolest I ever was," Van Der Beek insisted.

The video then cut to a skit that featured the actor alongside Will Ferrell, who his kids recognized from his hit Christmas movie "Elf." Though Olivia thought his proximity to the actor was “cool,” Joshua didn't let the compliment get to his father's head -- once again telling his dad, "You look stupid."

"My kids were very impressed with [Jenna Ortega] on @nbcsnl… so I decided to REALLY impress them by showing off what I did when I was only one year older than Jenna," Van Der Beek wrote in the caption, referring to the Wednesday star's recent appearance. "Apparently… having done something cool does not make you cool. #lessonlearned."

"It's too bad they can't stream the @catsthemusical skit we did (because of a music copyright issue). Then they would've REALLY been embarrassed to know me. 😎," he quipped.