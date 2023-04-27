Nick Cannon Responds to Claim He 'Fumbled' Marriage to Mariah Carey

Getty

Let's just say this question did not go over well with the Masked Singer host

Nick Cannon is not going to say he dropped the ball in his marriage to Mariah Carey.

During a recent episode of his "The Daily Cannon Show" the father-of-12 was asked an awkward question that became even more awkward due to how he responded.

Co-host of the show, Courtney Bee Bledsoe, asked Cannon if he thought he had "fumbled" his marriage to the pop star.

"Did I?" "The Masked Singer" host replied. "Explain to me how I fumbled Mariah."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Bledsoe then said she was just kidding around and added, "I don't know. I just know you're not with her, so that's a fumble."

"Maybe she fumbled me," Cannon shot back and added that he felt he "was there" for Mariah throughout their marriage.

Cannon was married to Mariah from 2008 until 2016, they share 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

The actor and television personality most recently welcomed his 12th child, daughter Halo Marie, with Alyssa Scott in December. He and the model were also parents to son Zen, who passed away at five months from a brain tumor in 2021.

Mariah has been dating dancer Bryan Tanaka since her split from Cannon.