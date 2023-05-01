Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls 'Taking a Lot of S---' For Calling Chris Martin Split a 'Conscious Uncoupling'

"I feel very proud that we were able to, maybe, make some divorces a little bit easier, happier," the Goop founder said.

Gwyneth Paltrow has no regrets about popularizing "conscious uncoupling."

Back in 2014, the 50-year-old Goop founder and her ex-husband Chris Martin called it quits after a decade of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2016. At the time, the former couple -- who share daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16 -- generated a ton of headlines for using the term "conscious uncoupling" in a statement announcing their split.

When a fan asked Paltrow how she felt about "being credited for coining the phrase" in a Q&A session on Instagram over the weekend, she admitted she felt "proud" of helping couples navigate divorce with the term.

"I definitely did not coin the phrase," she replied.

"But I feel despite us taking quite a lot of s--- for it when we first announced that all these years ago," she continued, "I feel very proud that we were able to, maybe, make some divorces a little bit easier, happier."

The "Iron Man" star added, "It makes me feel pretty proud when people come up to me on the streets and say, 'Thank you for introducing that concept because I've become good friends with my ex.' I'm very happy that we were able to play a small part in that cultural shift."

Back in March 2014, Paltrow and Martin announced on the actress' Goop website that they decided to amicably separate.

"It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to separate. We have been working hard for well over a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible between us, and we have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much we will remain separate," the pair said at the time.

The former couple dissected "conscious uncoupling" by explaining that when the "whole concept of marriage and divorce is reexamined, there's actually something far more powerful—and positive—at play."

"By choosing to handle your uncoupling in a conscious way, regardless of what's happening with your spouse, you'll see that although it looks like everything is coming apart; it's actually all coming back together," they continued.