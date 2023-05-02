Teyana Taylor Brought Chick-fil-A to the Met Gala

Instagram

Teyana brought her own dinner to the Met Gala and Pusha T was not happy!

Teyana Taylor was having none of the Met Gala's menu! The star decided to bring her own meal to the classy event, which included a plate of Chick-fil-A tenders and waffle fries-- all on vintage china.

"@teyanataylor is embarrassing me," wrote Pusha T on Instagram. "She brought @chicfilausa to the #MetGala. I want her away from me…#HARLEM."

"@usher tried to stop her…🤦🏿‍♂️" he wrote in another video of her plate.

The real dinner menu at the gala was much different than Teyana's fast-food feast.

"For dinner, guests will dine on chilled spring pea soup with baby vegetables, lemon crème fraîche, and truffle snow," revealed Vogue. "Followed by Ōra King salmon with vegetable nage, asparagus, pickled strawberries, and radish—all served on vintage china."

Taylor arrived at the star-studded event in a skin-tight tweed gown with daring hip cutouts, an outfit that left her unable to ascend the white staircase into the event. The actress had to hop to her destination, which can be seen in the Tweet below, where she stopped to speak with Essence.

Seeing Teyana Taylor is like seeing your favorite cousin at the family reunion. You know the one! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/UsqWUTA5nv — ESSENCE (@Essence) May 2, 2023 @Essence

The theme for this year's Costume Institute exhibition is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," dedicated to the late fashion designer. The dress code was both a simple prompt and a challenge to realize, asking guests to come dressed "in honor of Karl."

Lagerfeld headed his own eponymous brand as well as designed for Patou, Balmain, Chloé, Fendi, and Chanel.

Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and of course Vogue’s Anna Wintour were co-chairs for the star-studded gala this year. Wintour has overseen the Met Gala since 1995.