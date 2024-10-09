Met Gala Announces 2025 Theme and Celebrity Co-Chairs for History Making Exhibition

Getty

It will be the first time in more than 20 years the exhibition will be focused on menswear, and The Met’s first fashion exhibition to focus solely on the work of designers of color.

The Met Gala will be for the men and designers of color in 2025.

For the first time in over 20 years, the Met Gala will be solely focused on the boys, and for the first time ever it will be about Black style.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced today that "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" will be the upcoming Costume Institute show.

The theme was described in an Instagram post shared by Vogue as "examining the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora" with "the Black dandy as its subject."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

NBA star LeBron James will also serve as honorary co-chair.

The line-up of famous men will be chairing the first menswear exhibition since 2003's "Men in Skirts".

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The fashion magazine said the museum is "drawing inspiration" from Monica L. Miller's 2009 book, "Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity."

"The exhibit will explore the indelible style of Black men in the context of dandyism, from the 18th-century through present day," the publication wrote while announcing the chairs, adding, "The 2025 #MetGala chairs could not be more fitting."

Social media users reacted with praise to the diverse theme.

"Finally a metgala [sic] that’s actually worth seeing… very out of the norms can’t wait,” wrote one X user.

Another wants to make sure the invites reflect the culture of the theme, writing, "Because the Met Gala is focused on Black culture, I need the invites to reflect that. I need the designers to respect black culture. This can be one of the most iconic themes of [sic] done correctly."

Another raved about the choice of Domingo as a chair of the prestigious event.

can't think of anyone more deserving of being named a co-chair for the Met Gala than colman- always have that shit on- domingo. pic.twitter.com/yPtudGfrFO — ayan. (@artan_ayan) October 9, 2024 @artan_ayan

The Sing Sing star took to Instagram to share the news with a post that quotes a release about the event: "The show is another step in the Costume Institute's efforts to rectify its own historic failures in diversity and inclusion, said Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge," before Domingo closed by thanking Anna Wintour.

"This truly is an exception honor. Thank you to Ms. Wintour for inviting me."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.