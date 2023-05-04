Bre Tiesi's Relationship With Nick Cannon Causes Drama on Selling Sunset in Season 6 Trailer

Netflix

New bombshells shake up the Oppenheim group in season 6 of "Selling Sunset."

In a trailer released on Thursday, May 4, two new agents bring the drama as new alliances and rivalries are formed. Though fans may be disappointed with Christine Quinn's exit, viewers will get no shortage of drama in the reality show's upcoming season.

Newcomers, Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young aren’t afraid to go there with any O Group veterans.

"Selling Sunset" fans will see the return of Chrishell Stause, Heather El Moussa, Davina Potratz, Mary Fitzgerald, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, and Jason and Brett Oppenheim for all 11 episodes.

"I don't think the O Group is ready for me," Tiesi said in the teaser while making her grand entrance. When the 31-year-old attempts to wow the agency by bringing in a high profile listing, the drama begins when her client reveals that he's been approached by another Oppenheim agent.

Though the former model's opposition remains a mystery, the trailer flashes to a clip of Hernan claiming, "We have some bad f—king eggs in the office."

Tensions run high between Stause and Young. The newbie was seen venting in a confessional interview, and said "Chrishell will do anything that will benefit her." The trailer cuts to another scene where Nicole comes face-to-face with the actress with an accusation. "You took credit for two listings that I sold," she said.

While the 41-year-old doesn’t deny her claims, she retorts that her new co-star is "out to get me and I want to get to the bottom of it," saying in another clip, "Nicole, I’m not scared of you at all."

The teaser clip also featured Lazkani stuck between a rock and a hard place after Tiesi catches her gossiping about the nature of her relationship with Nick Cannon. The two welcomed their baby boy, Legendary, in July.

"As a Christian, I find Bre's relationship rather off-putting," she confessed, referencing Cannon's 12 children with different women.

"Who I have children with is my business. I don't need a judge and a jury," Tiesi said, confronting her co-star.

"Over Lies, over falseness, over things that I don't understand or agree with … that’s what triggers me," Lazakani rants in a voiceover as a clip of Stause's non-binary partner, G Flip, is shown on the screen.