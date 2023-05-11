My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Trailer: The Family Heads to Greece

Focus Features

The highly-anticipated third installment sees Toula (Nia Vardalos) and the Portokalos crew embarking on a trip to Greece for an epic family reunion.

Opa! Everyone's favorite big, fat Greek family is back.

On Thursday, Focus Features released the highly-anticipated first trailer for "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3," which sees Toula Portokalos (Nia Vardalos), her husband Ian (John Corbett), and the Portokalos family as they embark on a trip to Greece for a family reunion.

While it's been seven years since the release of "My Greek Fat Greek Wedding 2," the Portokalos family hasn't seemed to have changed a bit -- still hilarious, loud, and absolutely ridiculous (in the best way.)

In addition to Vardalos and Corbett, the ensemble cast features returning cast members Elena Kampouris, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone, Louis Mandylor, Lainie Kazan, and Andrea Martin.

As shown in the trailer, Toula says her late father's last wish was for the family to visit his childhood village in Greece to "reconnect with [their] roots." (Michael Constantine, who starred as family patriarch Gus Portokalos in the previous films and spinoff sitcom, passed away in 2021.) Gus' beloved Windex is even referenced in the trailer (it is the cure for everything, after all.)

Per Focus Features, "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" follows the "they travel to a family reunion in Greece for a heartwarming and hilarious trip full of love, twists and turns."

The film is written and directed by Vardalos, and produced by Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman. Paul Brooks, Scott Niemeyer and Steven Shareshian serve as executive producers.

"My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" marks the third installment in the romantic comedy franchise, following 2016's "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2" and the film that started it all: 2002's "My Big Fat Greek Wedding." The franchise also spawned a short-lived television series, "My Big Fat Greek Life," which ran for only seven episodes in 2003.

"My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" hits theaters September 8.