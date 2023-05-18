Tori Spelling Says Mold Infection Was 'Slowly Killing' Family For Three Years

Getty

"My kids and [I] are so sick and can't get well and our family needs help," said the mother of five, who revealed she plans to take legal action.

Tori Spelling is sharing more details about the severity of the mold infestation in her family's home.

A week after she claimed the root cause of her family's months-long cycle of sickness is "extreme mold" in their home, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum took to her Instagram Stories to update her followers on her family's health and mold situation, saying she learned the mold has been "slowly killing" them for three years.

"Does anyone know how [to] find a Major Great MOLD lawyer in [California] that can help our family?" Spelling, 50, wrote. "Our troubles are next level with our MOLD problem and the house tha'ts been slowly killing us for 3 years."

"My kids and [I] are so sick and can't get well and our family needs help. Overwhelmed," she continued, adding, "We do need to start with an amazing lawyer who can guide us thru this ...."

Spelling shares five kids with husband Dean McDermott: Liam, 16, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6.

Last Wednesday, the actress shared on Instagram that she discovered an "extreme mold" infestation in her family's home was behind their months of illness.

Alongside photos of herself and her sick kids at the urgent care, the reality star opened up about her family's health.

Instagram

"Here we are again at Urgent Care," she wrote. "We've all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again."

The mother of five said that they'd just assumed this was the price of having young kids going to school and bringing various sicknesses home.

The problem is that it became so relentless among all of them that she said it reached the point "where they are at home sick more than being in school." It was especially hard on the youngest two, who she said "are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing."

"Enter mold inspection!" Spelling continued, sharing that they came out and "discovered extreme mold in our home." Mold infection can lead to recurring sicknesses, one after the other, she explained, detailing allergy-like symptoms, rashes, high temperatures, and respiratory infections.

"As we sit here today in Urgent Care … watching everyone getting swabbed and first up Finn with Strep throat and high fever of 103. We now know that when the house was labeled a health hazard and not live able that wording was FACT," Spelling added. "We now GET IT."

With this new information, the "BH90210" star said that the family intends to "vacate the home asap," even as they don't have a clear idea of where they might go. For now, she said they'll be looking for an Airbnb or Vrbo to get them through "till we can grasp what to do."

One good thing for which Spelling said she is grateful is that they are just renters in this particular home, and they have renters insurance. "We'd be lost how to tackle this without."

She concluded with some harsher words of deep sarcasm for her local school system, in light of this new information. "Special non shout out to our public school district for repeatedly not believing our kids were as sick as they've been continually," she wrote. "Just get them in school right?"

Spelling has been sharing her family's health struggles over the past few months, including Stella getting diagnosed with hemiplegic migraine in January after being hospitalized twice. She shared on "Jeff Lewis Live" that her 14-year-old looked as if she'd suffered a stroke while suffering with the "extremely rare" condition.