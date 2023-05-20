Moana Star Auli'i Cravalho Announces She Won't Reprise Role in Disney Live-Action Remake

Everett Collection/Instagram

"Moana" star Auli'i Cravalho will be involved in the upcoming Disney live-action remake of the 2016 animated film, however, she's now revealed she won't be reprising her role.

The 22-year-old actress announced the news in an Instagram video on Friday.

"When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career," Cravalho said. "In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital that casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell."

"So as an executive producer on the film, I can’t wait to find the next actress to portray Moana's courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength," she continued.

"I am truly honored to pass this baton to the next woman of Pacific Island descent to honor our incredible Pacific peoples, cultures and communities that help inspire her story, and I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representation to come," Cravalho concluded. "Mahalo."

This comes after Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Disney announced that a live-action "reimagining" of the 2016 animated film is officially in the works.

"Like its animated predecessor, the film will celebrate the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path," read a release from the studio. "Moana's journey of self-discovery and reflection on the lives of her ancestors won hearts worldwide, as did her newfound friendship with an exiled demigod named Maui."

Johnson confirmed he'll be back as the demigod Maui, sharing a video with daughters Tia and Jasmine on the beaches of Oahu.

"Aloha everyone from beautiful Hawaii. We are here on the island of Oahu, where I did a lot of my growing up," he shared. "As you know, Hawaii means so much to my family and me and the traditions of our 'ohana, or 'aiga,' as we say in Samoa, were shaped by these incredible islands."

Johnson said that in addition to Maui and the titular character, the movie will also include Gramma Tala, Pua the Pig, Te Fiti and the animated flick's songs and dances. He added that he's honored to play Maui once again, as the character was inspired by his late grandfather, High Chief, Peter Maivia.

"As you guys can see, just how deep this story is for me. In a way, when I bring Maui to life, I'm going it in the spirit of my grandfather," he added. "So, it's still very early in the process, there's so much more work to be done."

He ended the clip by having his kids fetch his character's massive Manaiakalani.

Johnson will also serve as a producer on the movie.

The original film was released in November 2016 and went on to generate nearly $644 million in global box office.

The upcoming live-action adaptation is one of the many Disney has in the works. See which new films can expect to see here.