Barbie & Ken Get Arrested as Plot Is Revealed In New Trailer for Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling Film

Warner Bros.

The trailer also seems to confirm Aqua's Barbie Girl will be sampled for the movie's soundtrack.

Now we have a much better idea of what Warner Bros.' new "Barbie" movie is actually about.

On Thursday, the studio released a new trailer for the Greta Gerwig-directed film starring both Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the titular doll and her affable love interest, Ken. As in previous footage, the pair appear to have a perfect existence in Barbie Land ... until an existential crisis strikes and the two head off to the "real world."

Barbie starts questioning everything after a series of unfortunate events start happening to her -- including a cold shower, a fall from her roof and, worst of all, being saddled with flat feet.

As she sets out on her journey of self-discovery, Ken sneaks along for the ride ... and, soon enough, the two find themselves in Los Angeles, a place where Barbie gets sexually harassed and the pair wind up in jail.

The trailer promises that the movie is both for people who love and "hate Barbie," something Robbie herself acknowledged in a recent interview with Vogue.

"We of course would want to honor the 60-year legacy that this brand has, but we have to acknowledge that there are a lot of people who aren't fans of Barbie," she told the outlet. "And in fact, aren't just indifferent to Barbie. They actively hate Barbie. And have a real issue with Barbie. We need to find a way to acknowledge that."

The new sneak peek ends with a tease for the movie's soundtrack as well, including a sample of Aqua's "Barbie Girl."

The full soundtrack will feature songs from Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Charli XCX, HAIM, GAYLE, Khalid, Ice Spice and, yes, even Gosling himself.