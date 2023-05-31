'Fifth Judge' Golden Buzzer Leaves Simon Cowell in Tears After Tribute to Late AGT Contestant Nightbirde

NBC

Jane Marczewski auditioned as Nightbirde on "America's Got Talent" in 2021 with her original song "It's OK" even as she battled cancer (with a 2 percent chance of survival) -- South Africa's Mzansi Youth Choir paid tribute to her legacy with a powerful performance of her song, earning an "AGT" first.

The life and legacy of Nightbirde continues to iive on with "America's Got Talent," as a powerful tribute to the late singer-songwriter earns a first from the show -- and more specifically, from the show's audience.

"What a wonderful tribute to a beautiful person," said Terry Crews the moment South Africa's Mzansi Youth Choir finished their powerful tribute performance.

Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, won over Simon Cowell and the rest of the panel with a touching audition two years ago, performing her original song "It's OK." The song was even more poignant, as things were definitely not okay with Nightbirde herself.

As she revealed on that day, her battle with cancer had taken a turn for the worse, with her now having been told she only had a two percent chance to live. However, with a smile and a twinkle, Nightbirde said she was here because, "It's important that everyone knows I'm so much more than the bad things that happen to me."

When asked how she maintains such an uplifting spirit and attitude amid such challenging circumstances, Nightbirde told the panel, "You can't wait until life isn't hard anymore before you decide to be happy."

For her powerful performance, and her beautiful spirit, Nightbirde was gifted Simon's Golden Buzzer. Alas, it would be her final live performance on the show, as she had to withdraw before the quarterfinals due to declining health. She passed away February 19, 2022.

Last summer, eventual winners Mayyas paid tribute to Nightbirde in their initial audition, and this year, another act did so even more directly. While the dance troupe played some of Nighbirde's "It's OK" during their performance, South Africa's Mzansi Youth Choir brought it to life.

Without giving the panel a heads up as to what song they were performing, the inspiring choir went into it, with gorgeous vocals both in their solo artists and as a choir. It was an uplifting and powerful moment, even without the tribute.

With it, and on this stage where Nightbirde touched so many lives, it was a heartbreakingly poignant moment, leaving the panel tearing up as they recognized the song.

After the performance, it took Simon Cowell a few moments to compose himself, finally sharing that Nightbirde would have loved their tribute. What she wanted most was for her music to live on. He then asked them why they chose the song.

"When we heard Nightbirde sing the song on this stage, we were very inspired and touched by her story that we decided to record the song," the choir said. "To our surprise, she responded so beautifully."

"This song has been such a pillar of strength for us as a choir, through difficult times," they continued. "We just want to continue her legacy, and that's why we chose this song."

Like Nightbirde's audition moment, the Mzansi Youth Choir was born from adversity and challenge. They revealed that two decades ago, their founders were carjacked by young people. Their response was to be inspired to create this choir to offer alternatives to young people.

From the moment they finished, the audience was as moved and inspired by their performance as the panel. They quickly began chanting for the panel to award the choir a Golden Buzzer.

In an inspired moment -- as Simon has always considered the live audience an important part of the process of the show -- the panel decided to listen to them. Calling the audience the "fifth judge," it was decided that Mzansi Youth Choir would receive the first-ever Audience Golden Buzzer.

Last year's audition that paid tribute to Nightbirde, Mayyas, also scored a Golden Buzzer went on to win the whole season, and Simon is on record as saying he believes she could have won it all in her season had her health allowed her to continue. Can Mzansi Youth Choir continue that winning tradition?