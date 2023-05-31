SZA Explains Why She Decided to Get a Brazilian Butt Lift

"I treat my butt like a purse," the Grammy winner told Elle.
SZA is getting candid about her decision to go under the knife.
In an interview with Elle magazine as part of its June/July 2023 Music Issue, the Grammy winner revealed she had a Brazilian butt lift, and explained why she decided to have the procedure.
"I treat my butt like a purse," said SZA, 33. "It's just there to enhance whatever else. And that's why I paid for it, because it works all by itself.”
"I always wanted a really fat ass with less gym time," she added. "I didn't succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, No, I need some more ass."
Last year, SZA appeared to reveal she had a BBL on her song, "SOS," which is from her sophomore album of the same name.
"That ass so fat, it look natural / It's not," she rapped on the track.
During her wide-ranging interview with Elle, SZA spoke about why she decided to rap throughout the entire song, which marked the first time she's done so, per Elle.
"That's some Jersey s---. You know what I'm saying? When I feel like I have too much to say and I don't want to say it cute."
"I have a deep desire to shut everyone up," she added. "And that probably comes from high school and all that type of s---. My mom always told me that I've always been the kind of person where people either really f--- with me or they just don't like me at all."
Check out SZA's full profile in Elle, here.