12-Year-Old Girl Claims She Fatally Stabbed Little Brother in Body Cam Footage: 'Demonic S–t!'

The girl is heard apologizing profusely as she says, "I don't know what happened! It's some demonic s–t!"

Body camera footage has just been released of a 12-year-old girl in Tulsa, Oklahoma, who claimed to have fatally stabbed her 9-year-old brother.

The disturbing footage was taken in January but has only recently been made public.

"I'm so sorry, please!" the young girl can be heard telling officers who had arrived on the scene. "I really didn't want things to happen like this … I'm going to spend the rest of my life in prison."

Authorities have not released the child's identity.

Her brother died that night at 2:30 am after being taken to a local hospital. He reportedly had three stab wounds.

WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO

"I'm so sorry! I'm so sorry!" The girl can be heard saying through hysterical crying. "I don't know what the f–k happened."

The mother of the children can be heard screaming in the video, obtained by Law & Crime.

"There's stab wounds in the chest. You could kill him!" the mother is heard telling the girl. "You better pray to God he f–king lives."

The girl was said to have self-inflicted wounds when police examined her.

According to the girl's mother, she never had any reason to believe her daughter had violent tendencies. "I just don't understand why she would have so much anger toward him," she says in the video. "Especially at bedtime."

In another part of the interview with law enforcement, the mother tells police her now dead son "will never forgive" his older sibling, per New York Post. "There will always be issues now between them."

In the footage the girl can be heard saying in the patrol car, "I ruined my life."

"I ruined my whole future," she is heard saying. "It's all my fault."

The child can be heard praying to god and states, "I just want to wake up from this nightmare."

The body cam footage does not give further details on either child and was heavily edited to protect those involved.