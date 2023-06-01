Car Rockets 120ft After Ramping Off Tow Truck in Wild Crash Footage from Georgia

CNN / YouTube

In the shocking body cam footage, the vehicle can be seen launching off the back of the tow truck before it flips mid-air and lands upside down

A wild video showing a driver ramp off the back of a tow truck at high speeds on a Georgia highway has taken the internet by storm.

The footage, from an incident on May 24, shows the dramatic crash, which thankfully had no fatalities.

The video came from the body camera of a police officer who was already on the scene overseeing a tow truck loading a wrecked vehicle on the highway, Georgia State Patrol told various media outlets.

Per the state patrol crash report, the car that ran up the tow truck's ramp was a 2014 Nissan Altima. The speed of the Altima was not identified by authorities, it did note however that the area's speed limit was 65 mph.

In the shocking footage, the Altima can be seen launching off the back of the truck before it flips mid-air and lands upside down before then rolling back over.

Per NBC News, the Altima flew around 120 feet before it landed.

The driver was not identified by authorities but the report did state she was from Tallahassee and was born in 2001. She has been hospitalized and her current condition has not been released to the public. It is unclear if any charges will be filed.