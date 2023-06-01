Kim Cattrall Reacts to 'And Just Like That' Cameo News in Most Samantha Way Possible

Everett

The news of the actress' cameo came as a surprise as Cattrall has previously spoken about her decision never to return to the franchise.

It's official -- Samantha Jones is coming back!

One day after "Sex and the City" fans got the surprise of their lives when it was reported that Kim Cattrall will reprise her role as Samantha in the Max spinoff, "And Just Like That ...," the actress took to Instagram to confirm the exciting news.

Alongside a Variety report about her upcoming cameo in Season 2 of "And Just Like That," Cattrall wrote, "Happy Pride 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌈….."

June, of course, is Pride Month.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Fans and celebrities alike took to the comments section to react to Cattrall's post, including Kris Jenner, who wrote, "FABULOUS!!!!!!! 💛🧡❤️."

Cattrall famously starred as Samantha Jones in all six seasons of "Sex and the City," which ran from 1998 to 2004, and the two spinoff films, which were released in 2008 and 2018. Over the years, she's continued to speak out about her decision to never return to the franchise following her feud with Sarah Jessica Parker, hence why the news of Cattrall's cameo was unexpected.

According to Variety, Cattrall will star in one scene, which will be a phone conversation with SJP's Carrie Bradshaw. The outlet said Cattrall shot her cameo in late March, and she didn't interact with any of her former co-stars or showrunner Michael Patrick King.

The "And Just Like That" shared a tweet on Wednesday, confirming Cattrall's appearance in the upcoming second season.

"Secret's out!!" read the tweet alongside an article about the news.