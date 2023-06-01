Lala Kent Fires Back at Tom Sandoval's IUD Comment: 'I'm Disgusted'

Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images/Instagram

"I'm so glad that I did not hear that at the reunion 'cause I'm telling you what, these mama bear paws woulda mauled the f--- out of him," said Lala, who shares 2-year-old daughter Ocean with ex Randall Emmett. "Sandoval, you better watch your f---ing tongue."

At one point during Wednesday's explosive episode, Lala and Sandvoal were arguing, calling each other narcissists. After Lisa Vanderpump tried to intervene, the camera turned to Tom, who then made a bold claim about how Lala's 2-year-old daughter, Ocean, was conceived.

"You pulled your IUD the day you found Stassi was pregnant," Sandoval said, referring to "Vanderpump Rules" alum Stassi Schroeder.

Following the episode, Lala shared a video on her Instagram Stories, in which she went off on Sandoval and slammed his comment, saying it made her feel "disgusted." The 32-year-old said she "did not hear" her co-star's remark at the time, but she's "so glad" she didn't as she said she "would have mauled the f--- out of him.

"Tonight is the second time that I have seen Sandoval diminish the conception of my beautiful, magical daughter. I'm disgusted," Lala said. "It makes me sit here and question who the f--- raised you and how they must be sitting there going, 'Do we really gotta claim this f---ing guy? Really?'"

"I'm so glad that I did not hear that at the reunion 'cause I'm telling you what, these mama bear paws woulda mauled the f--- out of him," she continued. "Sandoval, you better watch your f---ing tongue. When you talk about me, you keep my daughter out of your mouth. That's where I f---ing draw the line. You can come for me all day long. You leave her out of this."

The reality star -- who shares Ocean with ex Randall Emmett -- added, "That baby was brought into this world out of love, respect. My relationship may have gone to s---, but that little girl is the best thing that ever f---ing happened to me. How dare you."

Lala also reshared a video to her Stories where a user called Sandoval a "disgusting human being" and slammed him for "going after someone's child."