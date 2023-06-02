Pregnant Influencer In Medically Induced Coma After Aneurysm Week Before Due Date

Instagram / GoFundMe

Doctors performed an emergency C-section and brain surgery on her simultaneously; she "met her newborn baby" while in a coma.

Pregnant lifestyle, beauty and "real talk" influencer Jackie Miller James was hospitalized and placed in a medically-induced coma after suffering an aneurysm just days before she was supposed to give birth.

According to a GoFundMe organized by her sisters, the 9 months-pregnant social media star was just one week from her due date when she had a medical emergency causing "severe brain bleeding and injury." She was found by husband Austin James, before being rushed to the hospital where she was given an "emergency C-section and brain surgery simultaneously."

A photo of the first time Jackie "met" her baby girl was included on the donation page (above right), showing the mother in a coma with the child on her chest.

The donation page was posted three days ago and in it Jackie's sisters said she was not only still in a medically-induced coma, but had undergone five separate brain procedures in the twelve days since the incident. "Jackie is expected to remain in the ICU for weeks and will continue to be hospitalized for months," they shared, adding that "the baby girl remained in the NICU after 12 days due to the traumatic events of her birth."

Her sisters said the rest of Jackie's family and husband are currently "navigating taking care of a newborn in the ICU while fighting to keep Jackie alive."

"If Jackie and the baby arrived a few minutes later at the hospital, we likely would have lost both of them. But instead, Jackie is continuing to fight for her life each day and we are optimistic she can beat the odds by surrounding her with the right specialists and methods of therapy," they concluded. "While the road will be long, we are committed to bringing Jackie home to her daughter and husband."

The family hopes to raise $250,000 to help cover the costs of therapy, modifications to her home and assist with her "long-term recover and quality of life as a new mother." So far, it appears Kunal Nayyar has contributed $5,000, while Riley Keough also donated $1,000.

Jackie and Austin tied the knot in April 2022, after meeting on a dating app. They announced they were expecting earlier this year, with Jackie chronicling the ups and downs of pregnancy on social media in the months since.