Mama June Called Out by Husband For Lying To Herself About Strained Relationship With Daughters (Exclusive)

WE tv

"You live in this bubble that there's no problems, there's no issues," he tells her, getting frustrated she's not seeing the reality of the situation.

Mama June Shannon's husband isn't here for her deflection when it comes to her seemingly ignoring her "serious" issues with her daughters.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's "Mama June: Family Crisis," June and Justin Stroud -- who got married March 2022 in a quickie courthouse wedding, before a bigger ceremony earlier this year -- are seen at home the morning after a shower ahead the second ceremony.

While June seemed proud of the turnout, Justin had some concerns after Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson failed to show.

"Everybody who was there last night loved us," says June, reflecting on the previous evening.

"It was a good night, it was good that Anna showed up but I don't really know her. I thought that girls was gonna come, you told everybody that they were gonna be there," he responds, before June starts making excuses.

"It is a little far for them to drive. Alana has school. We did do it on a week night. Before the wedding, I really would like them to go dress shopping. I was there when Pumpkin picked out her dress, we did her wedding," she says. "I know they're a little bit pissy we went to the courthouse, but I mean, at that time, they wasn't talking to me. Sometimes I feel they just trying to prove a point, like, 'I run this.'"

Justin says that while he has tried to keep himself out of their drama so they could "work it out" on their own, he reminds her that this is "serious." He then calls her out for appearing to be living "in this bubble that there's no problems, there's no issues," when that's simply not the reality of the situation.

"I'm not saying there's not any issues," she responds. "They have to meet me where I'm at today and I don't know why they're not ready."

"You have to be around, don't you think that's half the problem?" he asks, before she reiterates she believes all her daughters will be at their wedding. That, he tells her, isn't the actual issue at play.

"June, it's not about them being at the wedding or not being at the wedding, it's about," he begins, before she starts joking around about some sleepwear they received the night before. "See what I'm saying? You're worried about matching pajamas when you got a bigger situation going on. It's not about pajamas, see how you just throw things off ike you're not worried about it?"

"Quit lying to yourself June, or it's never gonna be fixed, it's not," he adds.

Of course, we all know that Anna, Lauryn and Alana were all in attendance at the second ceremony ... but just how much of their issues were they able to hash out beforehand?